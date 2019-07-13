Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.
Falkirk v Livingston
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 7ConnollyBooked at 6mins
- 8McShane
- 12Tidser
- 11MacLean
- 18Sammon
- 21Telfer
Substitutes
- 10Johnstone
- 15Toshney
- 31Mutch
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 21McMillan
- 15Pepe
- 4Lithgow
- 5Lamie
- 7Jacobs
- 6Bartley
- 17Robinson
- 8Pittman
- 11Lawless
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 12Blues
- 16Crawford
- 18Miller
- 20Souda
- 22Tiffoney
- 23De Vita
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Michael Tidser (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Jack McMillan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Booking
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).
Ricki Lamie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.