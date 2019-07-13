Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
East Kilbride v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
East Kilbride
- 1Martin
- 6Reid
- 4Cairns
- 5Brownlie
- 2Stevenson
- 8Holmes
- 11Woods
- 7Brady
- 3Bell
- 10Kavanagh
- 9Paton
Substitutes
- 12Sinnamon
- 14Coll
- 15Winter
- 16Weir
- 17MacPherson
- 25Kean
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 5Krones
- 4Wharton
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 8FotheringhamBooked at 10mins
- 6Morena
- 11Stewart
- 9East
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14Paterson
- 15Phillips
- 16Fagan
- 17Potts
- 18Gordon
- 19Fee
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruari Paton (East Kilbride).
Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Kavanagh (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Craig Reid (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.