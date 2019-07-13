Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Forfar Athletic v Brechin City
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Burns
- 10Forbes
- 8Irvine
- 6Docherty
- 7Hilson
- 9Jackson
- 11Kirkpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Robertson
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2McIntosh
- 5Smith
- 6ReekieBooked at 22mins
- 3Duncanson
- 7Reid
- 4Brown
- 8Inglis
- 10McCord
- 11Knox
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14McLeod Kay
- 15Hamilton
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Scott Reekie (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Brechin City 0. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Kirkpatrick following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Attempt saved. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Knox.
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.