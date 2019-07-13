Scottish League Cup - Group B
Forfar1Brechin0

Forfar Athletic v Brechin City

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Burns
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Irvine
  • 6Docherty
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Robertson
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2McIntosh
  • 5Smith
  • 6ReekieBooked at 22mins
  • 3Duncanson
  • 7Reid
  • 4Brown
  • 8Inglis
  • 10McCord
  • 11Knox
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14McLeod Kay
  • 15Hamilton
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Scott Reekie (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Brechin City 0. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Kirkpatrick following a corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Brown.

Attempt saved. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Knox.

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).

Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
Top Stories