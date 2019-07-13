Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raith Rovers v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 16McKay
- 4Davidson
- 5Mendy
- 3MacDonald
- 15Spencer
- 8HendryBooked at 18mins
- 12Matthews
- 14Vitoria
- 9Allan
- 22Bowie
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 6Benedictus
- 11Anderson
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 6Meekings
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 4Ness
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowan
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 5Forster
- 12Ferrie
- 15Curran
- 19Robertson
- 25Cameron
- 26Mulligan
- 31Cunningham
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Raith Rovers).
Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Josh Todd (Dundee).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 1. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Munro.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers).
Josh Meekings (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.