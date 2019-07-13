Blair Lyons (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross County v Montrose
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 4Fontaine
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 8Lindsay
- 23Chalmers
- 20Spittal
- 27Stewart
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 5Morris
- 9Mckay
- 11Vigurs
- 12Grivosti
- 22Power
- 24Paton
- 41Dixon-Hodge
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 19Callaghan
- 22Cregg
- 20LyonsBooked at 19mins
- 11Milne
- 24Skelly
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 6Masson
- 9Rennie
- 10McLean
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Montrose 0. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers.
Attempt missed. Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Montrose 0. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Lindsay.
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.