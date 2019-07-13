Scottish League Cup - Group D
Peterhead1Cove Rangers1

Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 15HooperSubstituted forStevensonat 19'minutes
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 99Lyle
  • 11Smith
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 5Dunlop
  • 7Stevenson
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 21Henderson
  • 33Gibson

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Yule
  • 4Ross
  • 5Kelly
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 6Scully
  • 10Brown
  • 11Masson
  • 8Burnett
  • 9MegginsonSubstituted forMilneat 17'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Macleod
  • 14Milne
  • 15Wood
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Burnett (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Cove Rangers 1. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Leitch with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Milne.

Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jamie Stevenson replaces Scott Hooper because of an injury.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Connor Scully.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Cameron Milne replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Hooper (Peterhead).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Jason Brown (Peterhead) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories