David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 4McKenna
- 13Gogic
- 24Easton
- 3McMann
- 15Hughes
- 18MacKinnon
- 10Alston
- 6Hunt
- 8Davies
- 9Oakley
Substitutes
- 2McGowan
- 5Fjortoft
- 11Miller
- 22Gourlay
- 28Smith
- 29Breen
- 99Ogboe
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Jamieson
- 6Magee
- 4Little
- 2Mortimer
- 7McGrory
- 8Block
- 3Clark
- 11Purdue
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Agyeman
- 15Grant
- 16Main
- 17Martin
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by William Mortimer.
Attempt blocked. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by George Oakley (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match because of an injury Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).
Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.