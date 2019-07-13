Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton0Queen's Park0

Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 4McKenna
  • 13Gogic
  • 24Easton
  • 3McMann
  • 15Hughes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 10Alston
  • 6Hunt
  • 8Davies
  • 9Oakley

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 5Fjortoft
  • 11Miller
  • 22Gourlay
  • 28Smith
  • 29Breen
  • 99Ogboe

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Magee
  • 4Little
  • 2Mortimer
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Block
  • 3Clark
  • 11Purdue
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Agyeman
  • 15Grant
  • 16Main
  • 17Martin
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by William Mortimer.

Attempt blocked. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by George Oakley (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match because of an injury Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).

Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts10101102
2Dundee Utd10101101
3Cowdenbeath10100001
4East Fife10100001
5Stenhousemuir00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr10100001
2Berwick10100001
3Falkirk10100001
4Livingston10100001
5Stranraer00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories