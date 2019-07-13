Scottish League Cup - Group F
Partick Thistle0Airdrieonians0

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 43Saunders
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 2Williamson
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 18Mansell

Substitutes

  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Fox
  • 30Niang
  • 32Golasso
  • 36Renfrew

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Kerr
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Thomson
  • 18Millar
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick
  • 11Roy

Substitutes

  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 14Roberts
  • 19Russell
  • 21Willison
  • 22O'Reilly
  • 27Burke
  • 29Cowan
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range is too high from a direct free kick.

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).

Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Hutton.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
Top Stories