Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 43Saunders
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 2Williamson
- 14Gordon
- 8Bannigan
- 3Penrice
- 7Cardle
- 9Miller
- 18Mansell
Substitutes
- 15Robson
- 16Palmer
- 20Wilson
- 22Fox
- 30Niang
- 32Golasso
- 36Renfrew
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 6Fordyce
- 5Crighton
- 4Kerr
- 3Eckersley
- 7Thomson
- 18Millar
- 8Wedderburn
- 9Gallagher
- 15Carrick
- 11Roy
Substitutes
- 10Hawkshaw
- 14Roberts
- 19Russell
- 21Willison
- 22O'Reilly
- 27Burke
- 29Cowan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range is too high from a direct free kick.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.