Mauro Icardi: Inter Milan striker agrees to leave training camp

Mauro Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in February

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi will not travel on the club's summer tour of Asia amid reports he is to leave.

The Argentina striker, 26, was stripped of the club's captaincy in February.

New Inter manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to sell him, with champions Juventus linked with a move.

On Saturday Inter tweeted: "Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano. The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement."

The statement continued: "Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer Tour in Asia."

Inter face Manchester United in a pre-season fixture on 20 July, followed by friendly matches against Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Tottenham and Valencia.

Icardi joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria in 2013 and has scored 124 goals in all competitions for the club.

He found the net 18 times last season but only two of those goals came after being stripped of the captaincy.

Icardi's future at Inter could impact Manchester United. The Italian club have been linked with a move for United striker Romelu Lukaku but any bid is thought to hinge on Inter first selling Icardi.

When asked about his future following United's pre-season victory against Perth Glory, Lukaku told journalists "you guys will know something next week".