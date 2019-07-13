Swansea City survive scare to win 3-2 at Crawley Town

George Byers heads in for Swansea City's second goal at Crawley Town

Swansea City survived a late scare at League Two Crawley Town as their pre-season got underway in earnest under new boss Steve Cooper.

Nathan Dyer scored early on for the Championship club and George Byers soon headed a second.

Oli McBurnie headed in the third only for the Swans to find themselves on the back foot at the game wore on.

Joe McNerney and Filipe Morais struck to give Crawley hope, but Swansea held on for the win.