Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
FK Haugesund18:00Cliftonville
Venue: Haugesund Stadion

Europa League: FK Haugesund v Cliftonville (Thu)

Mikkel Desler and Joe Gormley in action during the first leg at Solitude
Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says his side will not go into the second leg of their Europa League tie against FK Haugesund of Norway without hope despite losing 1-0 in Belfast.

A first-half Christian Grindheim goal earned Haugesund their win at Solitude.

"We had them on the back foot for long spells in the second half and could easily have come away with a draw," said McLaughlin after the home leg.

"If we show the same commitment and effort we have every chance," he added.

Grindheim's 42nd minute goal was all that separated the two sides after a closely contested first leg in which Joe Gormley, Levi Ives and Rory Donnelly all had chances to score for the Reds.

"We could easily have come away with a draw with better decision-making in the final third as we created some good chances. Our attitude across the pitch was superb," McLaughlin continued.

"They are a full-time outfit and they are at home so it's going to be difficult as they will come at us but when you look at how we performed at home we definitely have every chance in the world of progressing."

Torbjorn Kallevag will miss Thursday's match after receiving a straight red card for a high challenge on Conor McDermott late in the game in Belfast.

Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners in the second qualifying round.

Thursday 18th July 2019

