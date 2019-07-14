Frank Lampard: Ex-Chelsea midfielder the 'right person' says Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud scored Chelsea's first goal in the 4-1 defeat of Arsenal in the Europa League final on 29 May

Chelsea's players are "delighted" to have Frank Lampard as boss and he is the right appointment with the club operating under a transfer ban, says forward Olivier Giroud.

Lampard has signed a three-year deal to take over at the club where he spent 13 years playing in midfield.

"I like his energy and desire to always improve and win," Giroud, speaking to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, said.

"We've been training very hard with high intensity."

Chelsea play away at Manchester United on 11 August in Lampard's first Premier League match as manager.

The Blues won the Europa League in May but were banned by Fifa from signing new players for two transfer windows - a decision they are appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I think he [Lampard] is the right person. He is basically a Chelsea legend," added Giroud.

"We all believe in his quality to improve the team and with the transfer ban it's a good opportunity for the young players to show what they can do.

"Now we're excited to play the first league game."