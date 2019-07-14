Scunthorpe United: Midfielder Yann Songo'o joins on free transfer
Scunthorpe United have completed the free transfer of former Plymouth Argyle midfielder Yann Songo'o.
Songo'o, who can also play in defence, joins the Iron on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old Cameroonian made 137 appearances for Plymouth before opting to leave Home Park earlier this summer after three seasons.
"I've predominately brought him in as a midfielder, but that's not to say we might need to use him somewhere else," said Scunthorpe manager Paul Hurst.
