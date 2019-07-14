Football gossip: Harry Maguire, Lewis Dunk, Kieran Tierney, Leroy Sane

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Leicester that will make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in history. United will pay £60m for the 26-year-old England centre-back - who will have a medical on Monday - with a further £20m to follow in add-ons. (Sun)

Leicester are set to replace Maguire with Brighton's England international Lewis Dunk, having agreed a £45m deal for the 27-year-old. (Sun)

Celtic have rejected Arsenal's latest bid - thought to be about £25m - for 22-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City believe Leroy Sane will snub Bayern Munich if they make an official bid for the 23-year-old Germany winger. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham and Arsenal have joined Manchester City in pursuing 36-year-old Brazil full-back Dani Alves, who is a free agent following his departure from Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid have no proof to back up their claim Barcelona had an agreement in place with France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, as early as March, according to Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Goal)

Arsenal target Everton, a 23-year-old Gremio and Brazil forward, says he has been made an offer but has refused to reveal the name of the club in question. (Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the club will keep their options open regarding recruiting a left-back as cover for Scotland international Andrew Robertson, 25, during the summer transfer window. (ESPN)

Former Newcastle winger Chris Waddle believes managing the Magpies would represent the biggest challenge of Steve Bruce's 21-year managerial career if he leaves Sheffield Wednesday to move to St James' Park.(Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool's English midfielder Herbie Kane is expected to complete a loan move to a Championship club this week. Brentford, Charlton and Hull all want the 20-year-old, who played for Doncaster last season. (Goal)