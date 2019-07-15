Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds boss to miss part of Australia tour

Marcelo Bielsa was appointed Leeds United manager in June 2018

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could spend just 36 hours in Australia and miss the Championship side's pre-season game in Sydney completely.

Bielsa named a 16-man squad for the two-match trip, which starts against Manchester United in Perth on 17 July.

It is understood he wants to make sure the players in England are put through the same demanding pre-season schedule as their team-mates have already had.

Leeds were third last season but lost to Derby in the play-off semi-finals.

Other than midfielder Jack Harrison, who spent last season at Elland Road on loan from Manchester City last season, none of Leeds' new signings - including forward Helder Costa - nor anyone who arrived back for pre-season training after the main group, made the trip down under.

Bielsa is still to decide officially whether to fly to Sydney for their second game, against A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers in Paramatta on 20 July, but organisers have been told not to expect the 63-year-old Argentine.

"Marcelo wants to work with the lads he has brought in and the lads who came back a bit later," said Leeds skipper Liam Cooper. "They are doing the fitness work they missed out on when we were there.

"It is normal. We have an experienced group and we just get on with our jobs."