Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Man City, Tierney, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Napoli, Bologna

Arsenal are still to meet Celtic's valuation for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney despite tabling a second offer for the player as it is not in line with the Scottish champions' £25m price tag for the 22-year-old. (The Herald)

Celtic have rejected Arsenal's Scottish record £25m bid for left-back Kieran Tierney, telling the Premier League club they are unhappy with the structure of the deal, which includes add-ons, but the London outfit are expected to return with a third offer. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal's second bid for Kieran Tierney not only does not meet Celtic's £25m valuation of the left-back but is structured on a series of staggered clauses and trigger points, but a deal appears to be inching towards completion as talks between the clubs will continue this week, with Italian Serie A club Napoli also monitoring his situation. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have opened talks with Manchester City about taking 22-year-old winger Thomas Agyepong, who spent last season with Hibernian, on loan. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Steven Gerrard believes Rangers have landed the bargain buy of the summer by securing Sweden centre-half Filip Helander for £3m from Serie A club Bologna. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard commended Daniel Candeias' two-goal response to being cut from the club's Europa League squad in their 4-0 friendly win over Marseille but admits he wishes he would get more from the winger on a consistent basis. (Daily Record)

Belgian winger Funso Ojo says he joined Aberdeen instead of Hibernian for £125,000 from Scunthorpe United as he was impressed with Derek McInnes' determination to sign him, revealing that the Dons manager offered to come collect him in the middle of the night while he was in Edinburgh. (Scottish Sun)

Partizan coach Savo Milosevic believes that likely Europa League qualifying opponents Kilmarnock struggled to beat Connah's Quay Nomads in Wales because they are a counter-attacking team who were obliged to attack for a change. (The Herald, print edition)

Hamilton Academical's Owain Fon Williams says the new penalty kick rules give goalkeepers no chance after the Welshman had a save ruled out during the Scottish Premiership side's shoot-out loss to League Two outfit Queen's Park on Saturday. (The Herald, print edition)

Complaints by leading players will be taken on board if, as seems likely, the Scottish Open returns to the Renaissance Club next year, with organisers vowing to make the East Lothian course a tougher challenge to prepare competitors for the Open. (The Times, print edition)