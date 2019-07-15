Hearts' Peter Haring doubtful for league kick-off as Craig Levein eyes new midfielder

Peter Haring (right) was a top performer for Craig Levein's side last season

Hearts manager Craig Levein plans to sign another midfielder as influential Peter Haring could miss the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

But Levein dismissed reports that he is interested in James Morrison, the 33-year-old Scotland midfielder released by West Bromwich Albion.

Hearts are to seek a second opinion from a specialist over Haring's persistent pain in his groin/pelvis.

"I will bring in another midfielder," Levein said.

"I'm going to take some time and make sure we get the right one in."

Sky Sports had reported that Hearts were trying to sign Morrison along with Hibernian and Aberdeen, but asked if there was truth in the Tynecastle club's interest, Levein replied with a sharp "no".

Haring, who has surgery in January, battled through the pain of his injury to help Hearts reach the Scottish Cup final and played in the defeat by Celtic at Hampden Park.

"We're pretty sure we know what the problem is," Levein said. "We just want to be certain. We've had one opinion and we're waiting on another."

Cameroon international Arnaud Djoum left Hearts for a more lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed last week and Levein is likely to be looking for a similar type to the hard-working midfielder.

Andy Irving is a potential option for the Hearts manager in the meantime, the 19-year-old having started and scored against Dundee United in Friday night's opening Scottish League Cup group game before being sent off for a hand ball.

"He showed signs in pre-season and was certainly working hard over the summer and kept himself in good shape," Levein said.

"He was more prominent in the running that we did in pre-season, so that gave me some encouragement.

"We know he's talented, there's no question of that, but in that midfield area there needs to be a physical element as well, so I'm glad he's improved on that front."