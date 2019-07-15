Ben Amos: Charlton sign Bolton goalkeeper on one-year deal

Ben Amos started every game in League One while on loan at Charlton in 2017-18

Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic have re-signed goalkeeper Ben Amos on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who made 50 appearances for the Addicks while on loan during the 2017-18 season, joins as free agent after leaving Bolton Wanderers at the end of his deal.

He told the club website: "It feels great. It doesn't really feel like I've been away. I'm excited to get going.

"I know a lot of the people here and I want to play Championship football."

