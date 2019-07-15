Ade Azeez: Newport County striker ruled out for six months
Newport County striker Adebayo Azeez has been ruled out for six months with a torn Achilles tendon.
Newport boss Michael Flynn will now look to add a striker to his squad before the start of the season.
Azeez joined the Exiles from Cambridge in January and was injured doing exercise during the off-season.
"It is a big blow for us but we have to look to get another one [a forward] in now," Newport boss Michael Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.