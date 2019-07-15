Funso Ojo: Aberdeen signing's 'relief' at choosing Dons

Hibs thought they had struck a deal to sign Funso Ojo a few weeks ago

Funso Ojo said he was sold on a move to Aberdeen after boss Derek McInnes offered to pick him up in the middle of the night.

Both Aberdeen and Hibernian had £125,000 bids for the Belgian, 27, accepted by Scunthorpe but he chose Derek McInnes's side.

He is not eligible for Thursday's Europa League match against RoPS but could feature later if they progress.

"It is a big relief, a pressure off my shoulders." he told Aberdeen's website.

"The reason I chose Aberdeen was because of all the effort they put into it. I saw how big the club was and I thought, this is the right step for me at this stage in my career.

"I visited the new training facility. That was impressive. All the technology is going to be state of the art. The manager played a massive part in my decision. He was willing to come and get me in the middle of the night. But I drove up myself and then he spent the full day with me. That made me feel welcome.

"European football is a massive attraction. Hopefully the boys can get through on Thursday in Finland. The Europa League is a very good level and I want to play in those games. I will be pushing the lads to get some goals in! Hopefully we can even make the group stage."

Ojo wants to be "the link between the players and be the manager on the pitch".

And he added: "I am a player who makes other players better around me. So I won't be the standout player that the supporters come to the stadium to see, but I will make sure the players that people do come to see, the flair players, that they will perform at a really high level because I will get the ball to them and make them do what they do.

"From what I can see Scottish football is different [to English football]. I am going to have to grow into it a bit."