Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2.
Stenhousemuir v Dundee United
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 17Marley
- 10Hopkirk
- 19Munro
- 4McKernon
- 3McIlduff
- 12McLaughlin
- 8Halleran
- 15Munro
- 11CookSubstituted forDaramolaat 84'minutes
- 9McGuiganSubstituted forAndersonat 67'minutes
- 18ScullionSubstituted forLukeat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 14Watters
- 16Luke
- 20Anderson
- 21Daramola
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 23HarkesSubstituted forStantonat 53'minutes
- 17Robson
- 6Reynolds
- 18ButcherSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
- 7McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
- 27Appere
- 20Chalmers
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 10Clark
- 11Smith
- 12Stanton
- 13Mehmet
- 25King
- 34Banks
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam King (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Brandon Luke replaces Liam Scullion.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Tiwi Daramola replaces Alan Cook.
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas Halleran.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dundee United 2. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott McLaughlin.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Cameron Smith replaces Paul McMullan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Anderson replaces Mark McGuigan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Adam King replaces Calum Butcher.
Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt blocked. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Dundee United 2. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Samuel Stanton replaces Ian Harkes.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Dundee United 1. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Munro.