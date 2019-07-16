Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Cowdenbeath v Heart of Midlothian
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 3Pyper
- 4Todd
- 5BarrBooked at 35mins
- 2Mullen
- 8Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 10ThomasSubstituted forHerdat 84'minutes
- 9TaylorBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAllanat 80'minutes
- 7Cox
- 11RentonBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Herd
- 15Sneddon
- 16Allan
- 18Connelly
- 19Sheerin
- 20Pollock
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 2Smith
- 6Berra
- 26Halkett
- 31BurnsBooked at 30mins
- 21McDonald
- 8Clare
- 7Bozanic
- 29ZanattaSubstituted forWalkerat 85'minutes
- 18MacLeanSubstituted forKeenaat 76'minutes
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forIkpeazuat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Walker
- 11Mulraney
- 13Doyle
- 19Ikpeazu
- 28Dikamona
- 35Keena
- 51Hickey
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 2,311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian).
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Kevin Dabrowski (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jamie Walker replaces Dario Zanatta.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Mikey Herd replaces Archie Thomas.
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kevin Dabrowski (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Allan replaces Graham Taylor.
Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Keena replaces Steven MacLean.
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.