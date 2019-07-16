Scottish League Cup - Group E
Morton6Dumbarton1

Greenock Morton v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8McAlister
  • 4McLean
  • 5Grant
  • 16StrappSubstituted forMcHughat 59'minutes
  • 14Salkeld
  • 6Jacobs
  • 17Lyon
  • 19Cadden
  • 21SuttonSubstituted forMuirheadat 66'minutes
  • 10NesbittSubstituted forMcGrattanat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tumilty
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Dykes
  • 25McGrattan
  • 40Wylie

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Crawford
  • 5Neill
  • 22McGeever
  • 3Quitongo
  • 4LanganSubstituted forZataat 75'minutes
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 24CrossanSubstituted forMcMillanat 67'minutes
  • 10McCluskey
  • 9Tierney

Substitutes

  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
  • 23McMillan
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
1,228

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 6, Dumbarton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 6, Dumbarton 1.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.

Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGrattan replaces Aidan Nesbitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Matifadza Zata replaces Ruaridh Langan.

Hand ball by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 6, Dumbarton 1. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).

Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan McMillan replaces Paul-Joseph Crossan.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces John Sutton.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 5, Dumbarton 1. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan McCluskey following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.

Attempt saved. Brian McLean (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Strapp.

John Sutton (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.

Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Second Half

Second Half begins Morton 5, Dumbarton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morton 5, Dumbarton 0.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 5, Dumbarton 0. John Sutton (Morton) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.

Foul by Peter Grant (Morton).

Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories