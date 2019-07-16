Match ends, Morton 6, Dumbarton 1.
Greenock Morton v Dumbarton
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 8McAlister
- 4McLean
- 5Grant
- 16StrappSubstituted forMcHughat 59'minutes
- 14Salkeld
- 6Jacobs
- 17Lyon
- 19Cadden
- 21SuttonSubstituted forMuirheadat 66'minutes
- 10NesbittSubstituted forMcGrattanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tumilty
- 7Millar
- 9Muirhead
- 11McHugh
- 15Dykes
- 25McGrattan
- 40Wylie
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 2Crawford
- 5Neill
- 22McGeever
- 3Quitongo
- 4LanganSubstituted forZataat 75'minutes
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 24CrossanSubstituted forMcMillanat 67'minutes
- 10McCluskey
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- 23McMillan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 1,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 6, Dumbarton 1.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGrattan replaces Aidan Nesbitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Matifadza Zata replaces Ruaridh Langan.
Hand ball by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 6, Dumbarton 1. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan McMillan replaces Paul-Joseph Crossan.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces John Sutton.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 5, Dumbarton 1. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan McCluskey following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Attempt saved. Brian McLean (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Strapp.
John Sutton (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 5, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 5, Dumbarton 0.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 5, Dumbarton 0. John Sutton (Morton) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.
Foul by Peter Grant (Morton).
Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jim McAlister.