Match ends, Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4).
Queen of the South v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2MercerSubstituted forPybusat 54'minutes
- 4Kilday
- 5BrownlieBooked at 90mins
- 3HoltBooked at 68mins
- 8Kidd
- 14McCarthy
- 7Murray
- 10Oliver
- 25PatonSubstituted forHamiltonat 74'minutes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 6Pybus
- 9Hamilton
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 29Williamson
- 30Burns
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3BallantyneBooked at 56mins
- 7McLeanBooked at 85mins
- 4Bradley
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 11WilkieSubstituted forJosephat 60'minutes
- 9Muir
- 10McLearSubstituted forNadeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Avci
- 15Currie
- 16Joseph
- 17Griffiths
- 18Emerson
- 19Barr
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 1,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4).
Penalty saved! Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4). Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(4), Annan Athletic 3(4). Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(4), Annan Athletic 3(3). Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(3), Annan Athletic 3(3). Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(3), Annan Athletic 3(2). Connor Murray (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(2), Annan Athletic 3(2). Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(2), Annan Athletic 3(1). Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(1), Annan Athletic 3(1). Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3(1), Annan Athletic 3. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3.
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3. Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nade.
Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jack Hamilton replaces Michael Paton.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Christian Nade replaces Lewis McLear.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Niyah Joseph.
Booking
Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).