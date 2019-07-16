Scottish League Cup - Group E
Queen of Sth3Annan Athletic3
Queen of the South win 5-4 on penalties

Queen of the South v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2MercerSubstituted forPybusat 54'minutes
  • 4Kilday
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 90mins
  • 3HoltBooked at 68mins
  • 8Kidd
  • 14McCarthy
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 25PatonSubstituted forHamiltonat 74'minutes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 6Pybus
  • 9Hamilton
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 29Williamson
  • 30Burns

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3BallantyneBooked at 56mins
  • 7McLeanBooked at 85mins
  • 4Bradley
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 11WilkieSubstituted forJosephat 60'minutes
  • 9Muir
  • 10McLearSubstituted forNadeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Avci
  • 15Currie
  • 16Joseph
  • 17Griffiths
  • 18Emerson
  • 19Barr
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
1,115

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4).

Penalty saved! Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(5), Annan Athletic 3(4). Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(4), Annan Athletic 3(4). Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(4), Annan Athletic 3(3). Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(3), Annan Athletic 3(3). Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(3), Annan Athletic 3(2). Connor Murray (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(2), Annan Athletic 3(2). Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(2), Annan Athletic 3(1). Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(1), Annan Athletic 3(1). Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3(1), Annan Athletic 3. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3.

Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3, Annan Athletic 3. Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Nade.

Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Jack Hamilton replaces Michael Paton.

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Christian Nade replaces Lewis McLear.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Niyah Joseph.

Booking

Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories