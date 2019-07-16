Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6).
Alloa Athletic v Elgin City
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Robertson
- 5GrahamBooked at 29mins
- 4Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7CawleyBooked at 44mins
- 6Hetherington
- 8Flannigan
- 11BrownSubstituted forStirlingat 69'minutes
- 10Trouten
- 9BuchananSubstituted forO'Haraat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Stirling
- 14O'Donnel
- 15O'Hara
- 16Aloulou
- 17Gillespie
- 18Murray
- 31Henry
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 4McGowan
- 5Bronsky
- 3SparkBooked at 90mins
- 7Cooper
- 6Dingwall
- 8MacEwan
- 11OmarBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSopelat 80'minutes
- 9WillisSubstituted forO'Keefeat 62'minutes
- 10SutherlandBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 12Sopel
- 14McDonald
- 15Scott
- 16O'Keefe
- 17Loveland
- 21Dunn
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6).
Penalty saved! Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6). Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Kevin Cawley should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(5). Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(4), Elgin City 3(5). Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(4), Elgin City 3(4). Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(3), Elgin City 3(4). Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(3), Elgin City 3(3). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(2), Elgin City 3(3). Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(2), Elgin City 3(2). Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(1), Elgin City 3(2). Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(1), Elgin City 3(1). Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3(1). Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by James McGowan.
Booking
Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aidan Sopel.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McGowan.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match because of an injury James McGowan (Elgin City).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Rabin Omar.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 2. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin O'Hara with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andy Stirling replaces Adam Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin O'Hara replaces Liam Buchanan.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Adam Brown.