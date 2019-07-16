Scottish League Cup - Group C
Alloa3Elgin3
Elgin City win 6-5 on penalties

Alloa Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Robertson
  • 5GrahamBooked at 29mins
  • 4Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7CawleyBooked at 44mins
  • 6Hetherington
  • 8Flannigan
  • 11BrownSubstituted forStirlingat 69'minutes
  • 10Trouten
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forO'Haraat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Stirling
  • 14O'Donnel
  • 15O'Hara
  • 16Aloulou
  • 17Gillespie
  • 18Murray
  • 31Henry

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3SparkBooked at 90mins
  • 7Cooper
  • 6Dingwall
  • 8MacEwan
  • 11OmarBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSopelat 80'minutes
  • 9WillisSubstituted forO'Keefeat 62'minutes
  • 10SutherlandBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 12Sopel
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Scott
  • 16O'Keefe
  • 17Loveland
  • 21Dunn
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
316

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6).

Penalty saved! Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(6). Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Kevin Cawley should be disappointed.

Penalty saved! Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(5), Elgin City 3(5). Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(4), Elgin City 3(5). Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(4), Elgin City 3(4). Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(3), Elgin City 3(4). Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(3), Elgin City 3(3). Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(2), Elgin City 3(3). Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(2), Elgin City 3(2). Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(1), Elgin City 3(2). Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3(1), Elgin City 3(1). Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3(1). Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by James McGowan.

Booking

Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aidan Sopel.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 3. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McGowan.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match because of an injury James McGowan (Elgin City).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Rabin Omar.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Elgin City 2. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin O'Hara with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andy Stirling replaces Adam Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin O'Hara replaces Liam Buchanan.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Adam Brown.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

