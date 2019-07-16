Match ends, Falkirk 1, Stranraer 0.
Falkirk v Stranraer
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 7ConnollySubstituted forMacLeanat 67'minutesSubstituted forMcShaneat 82'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 6Gomis
- 21Telfer
- 10JohnstoneSubstituted forSammonat 60'minutes
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 8McShane
- 11MacLean
- 15Toshney
- 18Sammon
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 4CumminsBooked at 52mins
- 5Hamilton
- 22HamillBooked at 77mins
- 2RobertsonBooked at 57mins
- 23Thomson
- 6McManus
- 17SmithSubstituted forElliottat 64'minutes
- 3Allan
- 12PignatielloSubstituted forHiltonat 75'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forDanganaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hilton
- 11Smith
- 14Elliott
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 1,838
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Stranraer 0.
Michael Tidser (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
David Dangana (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ian McShane replaces Ross MacLean because of an injury.
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross MacLean (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Carlo Pignatiello.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ross MacLean replaces Aidan Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David Dangana replaces Mark Stewart.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces David Smith.
Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Conor Sammon replaces Denny Johnstone.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.