Match ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 1.
Livingston v Ayr United
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Stewart
- 2Devlin
- 4Lithgow
- 15Pepe
- 5Lamie
- 16Crawford
- 6BartleySubstituted forJacobsat 72'minutes
- 11LawlessSubstituted forErskineat 79'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 20SoudaSubstituted forTiffoneyat 65'minutes
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 7Jacobs
- 18Miller
- 19Erskine
- 21McMillan
- 22Tiffoney
- 23De Vita
- 30Sarkic
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 5Roscoe-ByrneSubstituted forMuirheadat 45'minutes
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 30Kelly
- 23Docherty
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 8DoolanSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Muirhead
- 4Kerr
- 6Geggan
- 10Forrest
- 12McGuffie
- 17Ross
- 19Hare-Reid
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 1,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 1.
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Ayr United 1. Ricki Lamie (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney.
Chris Erskine (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Chris Erskine replaces Steven Lawless.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cécé Pepe.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Marvin Bartley.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Tiffoney replaces Aymen Souda.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt saved. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Ayr United 1. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.
Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Kris Doolan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 1, Ayr United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Aaron Muirhead replaces Sam Roscoe-Byrne.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 1, Ayr United 0.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).
Kris Doolan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Sam Roscoe-Byrne.
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cécé Pepe (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Ayr United).