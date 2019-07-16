Match ends, Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Montrose v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 11Milne
- 6Masson
- 22CreggBooked at 40mins
- 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 71'minutes
- 9RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 57'minutes
- 10McLeanSubstituted forSkellyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 19Callaghan
- 20Lyons
- 21Lennox
- 24Skelly
St Johnstone
- 12Parish
- 19Foster
- 2Duffy
- 15Kerr
- 3Tanser
- 4CallachanSubstituted forMcMillanat 75'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 18McCann
- 11SwansonSubstituted forMcCleanat 68'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 22Hendry
- 17O'Halloran
Substitutes
- 1Clark
- 6Anderson
- 16McMillan
- 20McClean
- 26Craig
- 38Ballantyne
- 50Northcott
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 866
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone).
Attempt blocked. Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David McMillan replaces Ross Callachan.
Booking
Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, St. Johnstone 0. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Blair Lyons.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Josh Skelly replaces Russell McLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Daniel Swanson.
Delay in match because of an injury Russell McLean (Montrose).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Swanson (St. Johnstone).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Blair Lyons replaces Martin Rennie.
Attempt missed. Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.