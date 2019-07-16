Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park1Partick Thistle2

Queen's Park v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5JamiesonBooked at 26mins
  • 6MageeBooked at 85mins
  • 4Little
  • 2Grant
  • 7McGrory
  • 8BlockBooked at 86mins
  • 3Clark
  • 11PurdueSubstituted forAgyemanat 69'minutes
  • 9MooreSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 52'minutes
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Kouider-Aissa
  • 14Agyeman
  • 15Mortimer
  • 16Main
  • 17Martin
  • 20McDougall

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 43Saunders
  • 4O'WareBooked at 13mins
  • 6McGinty
  • 2Williamson
  • 14GordonSubstituted forPenriceat 79'minutes
  • 16Palmer
  • 8BanniganBooked at 44mins
  • 15Robson
  • 7CardleSubstituted forMansellat 63'minutes
  • 9MillerBooked at 80minsSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Penrice
  • 10Jones
  • 18Mansell
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Fox
  • 32Golasso
  • 36Renfrew
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
944

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2.

Hand ball by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).

Booking

Tommy Block (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lewis Magee (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Magee (Queen's Park).

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Alexander Jones replaces Kenny Miller.

Booking

Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).

Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Penrice replaces Shea Gordon.

Attempt blocked. James Grant (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match because of an injury James Grant (Queen's Park).

Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Jack Purdue.

Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Magee (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lewis Mansell replaces Joe Cardle.

Attempt saved. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay in match because of an injury Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Partick Thistle 2. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin McGrory with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Creag Little.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Alloa10103301
4Stirling10101101
5Elgin201145-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102114
2Dundee11003033
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Annan Athletic201134-11
5Queen of Sth201136-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Queen's Park201112-12
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11003213
2Albion11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren100123-10
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories