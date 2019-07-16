Match ends, Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10).
Peterhead v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8BrownSubstituted forLeitchat 88'minutes
- 7Stevenson
- 33Gibson
- 14FraserSubstituted forMcAllisterat 64'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forArmourat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9McAllister
- 10Leitch
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 27Henderson
- 99Lyle
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKaySubstituted forVincentat 45'minutes
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 20CurrySubstituted forMacGregorat 79'minutes
- 24TraffordBooked at 90mins
- 8Carson
- 3Tremarco
- 7KeatingsSubstituted forTodorovat 67'minutes
- 9White
- 11Walsh
Substitutes
- 14Vincent
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 27Machado
- 28MacGregor
- 32Nicolson
- 35Brown
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 606
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away21
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(11), Inverness CT 0(10). Greg Fleming (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Mark Ridgers (Inverness CT) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Mark Ridgers should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(10), Inverness CT 0(10). Simon Ferry (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(9), Inverness CT 0(10). Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(9), Inverness CT 0(9). Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(8), Inverness CT 0(9). Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(8), Inverness CT 0(8). Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(7), Inverness CT 0(8). Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(7), Inverness CT 0(7). Jason Brown (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(6), Inverness CT 0(7). James Vincent (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(6), Inverness CT 0(6). Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(5), Inverness CT 0(6). David Carson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(5), Inverness CT 0(5). Ben Armour (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(4), Inverness CT 0(5). Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(4), Inverness CT 0(4). Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(3), Inverness CT 0(4). Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(3), Inverness CT 0(3). Jack Leitch (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(2), Inverness CT 0(3). Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(2), Inverness CT 0(2). William Gibson (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(1), Inverness CT 0(2). Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0(1), Inverness CT 0(1). Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0(1). Jordan White (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Inverness CT 0.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jack Leitch replaces Scott Brown because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).