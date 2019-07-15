Anke Preuss & Fran Kitching: Liverpool Women goalkeepers sign contract extensions

Anke Preuss and Fran Kitching have both extended deals at Liverpool

Goalkeepers Anke Preuss and Fran Kitching have signed undisclosed contract extensions at Women's Super League side Liverpool Women.

Former Frankfurt and Hoffenheim player Preuss, 26, joined from Sunderland and played 17 games last term.

Kitching, 21, also moved to Liverpool last year, having previously been at Sheffield United, Chelsea and Watford.

"It's great news for the club and for me. I enjoy working with both keepers," goalkeeping coach Craig Dootson said.

"I think going forward it's the continuity of keeping two keepers who are comfortable in each other's company and who are competitive."

