Tommy Smith: Stoke City sign Huddersfield Town full-back on three-year deal

From the section

Tommy Smith was part of the Huddersfield squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17

Stoke City have signed defender Tommy Smith from Huddersfield Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old full-back made more than 200 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions after joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2012.

Smith helped Huddersfield into the Premier League with promotion in 2017 and played 39 top-flight games.

"Tommy has been playing Premier League for the past two years," Potters boss Nathan Jones told the club website.

"He was the outstanding right back in the Championship the year Huddersfield got promoted."

He becomes Stoke's seventh summer signing, following Nick Powell, Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay, Lee Gregory, Jordan Cousins and Stephen Ward.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.