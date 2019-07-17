Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Stirling Albion v Arbroath
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 6Truesdale
- 5Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 3Lowdon
- 7Jardine
- 10Wilson
- 8Docherty
- 4Thomson
- 9Mackin
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 12McGregor
- 14McLean
- 15Murray
- 16Heaver
- 17Currie
- 18Campbell
- 19Peters
Arbroath
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 17Wilson
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 16Stewart
- 21Jamieson
- 32Murphy
- Referee:
- Craig Napier