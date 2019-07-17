Scottish League Cup - Group C
Stirling0Arbroath0

Stirling Albion v Arbroath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 6Truesdale
  • 5Banner
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Jardine
  • 10Wilson
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Thomson
  • 9Mackin
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 12McGregor
  • 14McLean
  • 15Murray
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Currie
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Peters

Arbroath

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 17Wilson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 16Stewart
  • 21Jamieson
  • 32Murphy
Referee:
Craig Napier

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th July 2019

  • StirlingStirling Albion0ArbroathArbroath1
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers0DundeeDundee0
  • ClydeClyde0HamiltonHamilton Academical0
  • DunfermlineDunfermline1AlbionAlbion Rovers0
  • St MirrenSt Mirren0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201112-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton20200002
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Clyde10100001
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004226
2Albion21011103
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

