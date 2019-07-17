First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Albion Rovers 0.
Dunfermline Athletic v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 4Ashcroft
- 5Morrison
- 3Martin
- 7Dow
- 6Paton
- 8Beadling
- 11McCann
- 9Nisbet
- 10Turner
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 14Edwards
- 15Ryan
- 16Allan
- 17Coley
- 18McGill
- 20Gill
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 6Morena
- 8Paterson
- 11Phillips
- 9East
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14Gordon
- 15Stewart
- 16Fagan
- 17Smith
- 18Greene
- 19Moran
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Comrie following a set piece situation.
Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Albion Rovers 0. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Dow.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Martin.
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dow.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.