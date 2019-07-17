First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Edinburgh City 0.
St Mirren v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 24MacPherson
- 15Baird
- 6MacKenzie
- 2McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 4McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 23Djorkaeff
- 10Andreu
- 20Cooke
Substitutes
- 17Kellerman
- 18Mullen
- 25Erhahon
- 26Lyness
- 38Breadner
- 44Walker
- 48Glover
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 3McIntyre
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 2Thomson
- 6Laird
- 11Sinclair
- 8Walker
- 14Crane
- 19Shepherd
- 33Harris
Substitutes
- 4Kennedy
- 7Smith
- 10Handling
- 15Shaw
- 20Watson
- 21Adamson
- 26Lumsden
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City).
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cody Cooke (St. Mirren).
Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).
Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.