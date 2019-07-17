Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren0Edinburgh City0

St Mirren v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 24MacPherson
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 2McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 10Andreu
  • 20Cooke

Substitutes

  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Mullen
  • 25Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 38Breadner
  • 44Walker
  • 48Glover

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 2Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 11Sinclair
  • 8Walker
  • 14Crane
  • 19Shepherd
  • 33Harris

Substitutes

  • 4Kennedy
  • 7Smith
  • 10Handling
  • 15Shaw
  • 20Watson
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Lumsden
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Edinburgh City 0.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City).

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cody Cooke (St. Mirren).

Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).

Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004136
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21101014
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22008266
2Albion210115-43
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
Top Stories