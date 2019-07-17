First Half ends, Clyde 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Clyde v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 7Duffie
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 2Cuddihy
- 6Grant
- 10Johnston
- 8WallaceBooked at 45mins
- 9Syvertsen
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 12McStay
- 14Lamont
- 15Goodwillie
- 16Fitzpatrick
- 17Lyon
- 21McGee
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 4McKenna
- 13Gogic
- 24Easton
- 2McGowan
- 10Alston
- 28Smith
- 15Hughes
- 3McMann
- 11Miller
- 99Ogboe
Substitutes
- 5Fjortoft
- 9Oakley
- 14Cunningham
- 18MacKinnon
- 22Gourlay
- 29Breen
- 33Mimnaugh
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Tony Wallace (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Darren Smith (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
(Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).
Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).
Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.