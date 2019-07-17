Scottish League Cup - Group F
Clyde0Hamilton1

Clyde v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 7Duffie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 6Grant
  • 10Johnston
  • 8WallaceBooked at 45mins
  • 9Syvertsen
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McStay
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Goodwillie
  • 16Fitzpatrick
  • 17Lyon
  • 21McGee

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 4McKenna
  • 13Gogic
  • 24Easton
  • 2McGowan
  • 10Alston
  • 28Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 3McMann
  • 11Miller
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 5Fjortoft
  • 9Oakley
  • 14Cunningham
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 22Gourlay
  • 29Breen
  • 33Mimnaugh
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Hamilton Academical 1.

Booking

Tony Wallace (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Darren Smith (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ciaran McKenna (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

(Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt blocked. Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).

Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).

Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21103125
2Dundee Utd21103214
3Cowdenbeath21012203
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar11003033
3Montrose210124-23
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004136
2Hibernian10101102
3Elgin201145-12
4Alloa10103301
5Stirling201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead21102115
2Dundee21103034
3Inverness CT10100001
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton11006153
2Motherwell11003033
3Dumbarton210126-43
4Queen of Sth201136-32
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22003126
2Hamilton21101014
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk21102114
3Ayr21018263
4Stranraer100101-10
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22008266
2Albion210115-43
3Edinburgh City10100001
4St Mirren201123-11
5East Kilbride100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories