Scottish League Cup - Group D
Cove Rangers0Dundee0

Cove Rangers v Dundee

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Kelly
  • 4RossBooked at 44mins
  • 5Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 8Yule
  • 6Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 9Scott
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 12Burnett
  • 14Macleod
  • 15Wood
  • 16Meres
  • 17Milne
  • 21McCafferty

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 4Ness
  • 15Curran
  • 10McGowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 7Todd
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Mulligan
  • 29Fisher
  • 31Cunningham
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Cove Rangers 0, Dundee 0.

Booking

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Connor Scully.

Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordon Brown (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Byrne (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordon Brown (Cove Rangers).

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Craig Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories