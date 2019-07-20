Attempt blocked. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
East Fife v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 7Denholm
- 4Murdoch
- 12Hunter
- 11Agnew
- 15Dowds
- 17Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 4McKernon
- 2O'Neil
- 8Halleran
- 10Hopkirk
- 20Anderson
- 3McIlduff
- 9McGuigan
- 18Scullion
Substitutes
- 11Cook
- 12McLaughlin
- 14Watters
- 15Munro
- 16Luke
- 17Marley
- 21Daramola
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.