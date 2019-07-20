Scottish League Cup - Group A
East Fife0Stenhousemuir0

East Fife v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Denholm
  • 4Murdoch
  • 12Hunter
  • 11Agnew
  • 15Dowds
  • 17Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 4McKernon
  • 2O'Neil
  • 8Halleran
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 20Anderson
  • 3McIlduff
  • 9McGuigan
  • 18Scullion

Substitutes

  • 11Cook
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 14Watters
  • 15Munro
  • 16Luke
  • 17Marley
  • 21Daramola
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris O'Neil (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311167-15
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310239-63
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
