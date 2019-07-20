Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton1Queen of Sth2

Dumbarton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 23McMillan
  • 5Neill
  • 22McGeever
  • 3Quitongo
  • 14McKee
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey
  • 9Tierney

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 4Langan
  • 7Shiels
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 6Pybus
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Holt
  • 8Kidd
  • 14McCarthy
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 25Paton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 24Williams
  • 29Williamson
  • 30Burns
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 2. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Murray.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 1. Michael Paton (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Holt.

Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 0. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Tierney.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Queen of the South).

Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311157-25
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310238-53
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32103127
2Hamilton31203125
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
Top Stories