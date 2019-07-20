Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 2. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Murray.
Dumbarton v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 23McMillan
- 5Neill
- 22McGeever
- 3Quitongo
- 14McKee
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 4Langan
- 7Shiels
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 6Pybus
- 4Kilday
- 5Brownlie
- 3Holt
- 8Kidd
- 14McCarthy
- 7Murray
- 10Oliver
- 25Paton
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 9Hamilton
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 24Williams
- 29Williamson
- 30Burns
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 1. Michael Paton (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Holt.
Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Queen of the South 0. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Tierney.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Queen of the South).
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.