Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Cooper
- 8MacEwan
- 6Dingwall
- 11O'Keefe
- 10Sutherland
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15Scott
- 16Ballam
- 17Loveland
- 18Thomson
- 21Dunn
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 2McLean
- 5McGregor
- 6Rodger
- 3Lowdon
- 4Wright
- 8Docherty
- 10Wilson
- 11Heaver
- 7Willis
- 9Peters
Substitutes
- 12Truesdale
- 14Banner
- 15Jardine
- 16Murray
- 17Binnie
- 18Hawke
- 19Mackin
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Gareth Rodger.
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Stirling Albion 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rory MacEwan.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Stirling Albion 0. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Hester.
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.