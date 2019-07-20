Scottish League Cup - Group C
Elgin2Stirling0

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Ballam
  • 17Loveland
  • 18Thomson
  • 21Dunn

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 2McLean
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Rodger
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4Wright
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Wilson
  • 11Heaver
  • 7Willis
  • 9Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Truesdale
  • 14Banner
  • 15Jardine
  • 16Murray
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Hawke
  • 19Mackin
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Wilson.

Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Gareth Rodger.

Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 2, Stirling Albion 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rory MacEwan.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, Stirling Albion 0. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Hester.

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311167-15
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310239-63
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

