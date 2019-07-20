Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hibernian v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 17James
- 10Boyle
- 14Mallan
- 45Campbell
- 7Horgan
- 9Doidge
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 18Jackson
- 23Allan
- 28Maxwell
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 42Stirling
- 50Doig
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Robertson
- 5Graham
- 4Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 8Flannigan
- 11Brown
- 9O'Hara
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 12Stirling
- 14O'Donnel
- 15Buchanan
- 16Aloulou
- 17Gillespie
- 18Murray
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.