Scottish League Cup - Group C
Hibernian0Alloa0

Hibernian v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 17James
  • 10Boyle
  • 14Mallan
  • 45Campbell
  • 7Horgan
  • 9Doidge
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 18Jackson
  • 23Allan
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 42Stirling
  • 50Doig

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 4Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 8Flannigan
  • 11Brown
  • 9O'Hara
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 12Stirling
  • 14O'Donnel
  • 15Buchanan
  • 16Aloulou
  • 17Gillespie
  • 18Murray
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311167-15
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310239-63
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

