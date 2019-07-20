Scottish League Cup - Group G
Ayr0Falkirk0

Ayr United v Falkirk

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 30Kelly
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 11McCowan

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 17Ross
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Durnan
  • 3Dixon
  • 6Gomis
  • 12Tidser
  • 8McShane
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 21Telfer

Substitutes

  • 10Johnstone
  • 15Toshney
  • 17Leitch
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
Barry Cook

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar21103034
3Montrose311124-24
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31115505
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301228-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT20200002
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Dumbarton320136-36
3Morton21016513
4Queen of Sth301237-42
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32103127
2Hamilton31203125
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories