First Half ends, Stranraer 4, Berwick Rangers 0.
Stranraer v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 21Burgess
- 17SmithBooked at 40mins
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 5Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 6McManus
- 7Hilton
- 23ThomsonBooked at 43mins
- 9Stewart
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 11Smith
- 12Pignatiello
- 18Dangana
- 22Hamill
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 7Lumsden
- 4Chalmers
- 5Waugh
- 3Gray
- 8Wright
- 21Forster
- 6Barr
- 11Windram
- 9Healy
- 10Rose
Substitutes
- 12Jack
- 13Purves
- 20Kidd
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 4, Berwick Rangers 0. Mark Stewart (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Stranraer. Cameron Elliott draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ciaren Chalmers (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, Berwick Rangers 0. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Hilton.
Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
David Smith (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Smith (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Hilton.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Hand ball by Chris Gray (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gary Windram (Berwick Rangers).
Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Windram (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Berwick Rangers 0. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Allan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.