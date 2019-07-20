Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stranraer4Berwick0

Stranraer v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 21Burgess
  • 17SmithBooked at 40mins
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 6McManus
  • 7Hilton
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 43mins
  • 9Stewart
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 11Smith
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 18Dangana
  • 22Hamill

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 7Lumsden
  • 4Chalmers
  • 5Waugh
  • 3Gray
  • 8Wright
  • 21Forster
  • 6Barr
  • 11Windram
  • 9Healy
  • 10Rose

Substitutes

  • 12Jack
  • 13Purves
  • 20Kidd
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 4, Berwick Rangers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 4, Berwick Rangers 0. Mark Stewart (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Stranraer. Cameron Elliott draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ciaren Chalmers (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 3, Berwick Rangers 0. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Hilton.

Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).

Booking

David Smith (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Smith (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Hilton.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Hand ball by Chris Gray (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Gary Windram (Berwick Rangers).

Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Windram (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Berwick Rangers 0. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Allan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Jack Wright (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar21104134
3Montrose311135-24
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton3102310-73
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32019276
2Livingston21103215
3Falkirk31112204
4Stranraer21013123
5Berwick2002010-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
Top Stories