Scottish League Cup - Group H
East Kilbride0St Mirren0

East Kilbride v St Mirren

Line-ups

East Kilbride

  • 1Martin
  • 2Sinnamon
  • 4Reid
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Coll
  • 7Winter
  • 8Holmes
  • 6Cairns
  • 11Woods
  • 9Paton
  • 10Brady

Substitutes

  • 12Stevenson
  • 14Carmichael
  • 15Kavanagh
  • 16MacPherson
  • 25Kean

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 24MacPherson
  • 15Baird
  • 2McGinn
  • 25Erhahon
  • 7Magennis
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 10Andreu
  • 18Mullen

Substitutes

  • 17Kellerman
  • 20Cooke
  • 26Lyness
  • 38Breadner
  • 44Walker
  • 46McAllister
  • 48Glover
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Anton Brady (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Craig Reid (East Kilbride).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Woods (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

