Anton Brady (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
East Kilbride v St Mirren
Line-ups
East Kilbride
- 1Martin
- 2Sinnamon
- 4Reid
- 5Brownlie
- 3Coll
- 7Winter
- 8Holmes
- 6Cairns
- 11Woods
- 9Paton
- 10Brady
Substitutes
- 12Stevenson
- 14Carmichael
- 15Kavanagh
- 16MacPherson
- 25Kean
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 24MacPherson
- 15Baird
- 2McGinn
- 25Erhahon
- 7Magennis
- 4McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 23Djorkaeff
- 10Andreu
- 18Mullen
Substitutes
- 17Kellerman
- 20Cooke
- 26Lyness
- 38Breadner
- 44Walker
- 46McAllister
- 48Glover
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamSt Mirren
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Craig Reid (East Kilbride).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Woods (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.