Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 7Smith
- 20Watson
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 33Harris
- 26Court
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 10Handling
- 11Sinclair
- 15Kane
- 16Lumsden
- 19Shepherd
- 21Adamson
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 4Ashcroft
- 5Morrison
- 3Martin
- 7Dow
- 6Paton
- 8Beadling
- 11Coley
- 9Nisbet
- 10Ryan
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 14Edwards
- 15Turner
- 16Allan
- 17McCann
- 18McGill
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Watson (Edinburgh City).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stuart Morrison.
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.