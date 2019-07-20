Scottish League Cup - Group H
Edinburgh City0Dunfermline0

Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 7Smith
  • 20Watson
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 26Court

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 10Handling
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Kane
  • 16Lumsden
  • 19Shepherd
  • 21Adamson

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Ashcroft
  • 5Morrison
  • 3Martin
  • 7Dow
  • 6Paton
  • 8Beadling
  • 11Coley
  • 9Nisbet
  • 10Ryan

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14Edwards
  • 15Turner
  • 16Allan
  • 17McCann
  • 18McGill
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Beadling.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).

Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Henderson.

Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).

Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Watson (Edinburgh City).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stuart Morrison.

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar21104134
3Montrose311135-24
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton3102310-73
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer21011103
5Berwick200208-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories