Scottish League Cup - Group B
Montrose1Forfar0

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21LennoxSubstituted forFlemingat 18'minutes
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 19Callaghan
  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 24Skelly

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 11Milne
  • 15Campbell
  • 20Lyons

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2BainBooked at 8mins
  • 4Docherty
  • 5Travis
  • 3Burns
  • 7Coupe
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Irvine
  • 10Tapping
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Forbes
  • 14Meechan
  • 15Jackson
  • 16Aitken
  • 18MacKintosh
  • 19Whyte
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Allan Fleming replaces Aaron Lennox because of an injury.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Josh Skelly (Montrose).

Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Josh Skelly (Montrose) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Montrose. Terry Masson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311167-15
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310239-63
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer21011103
5Berwick200208-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories