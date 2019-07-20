Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Montrose v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21LennoxSubstituted forFlemingat 18'minutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Waddell
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 6Masson
- 22Cregg
- 19Callaghan
- 7Webster
- 9Rennie
- 24Skelly
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 11Milne
- 15Campbell
- 20Lyons
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2BainBooked at 8mins
- 4Docherty
- 5Travis
- 3Burns
- 7Coupe
- 6Robertson
- 8Irvine
- 10Tapping
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Forbes
- 14Meechan
- 15Jackson
- 16Aitken
- 18MacKintosh
- 19Whyte
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Allan Fleming replaces Aaron Lennox because of an injury.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Skelly (Montrose).
Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Josh Skelly (Montrose) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Montrose. Terry Masson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.