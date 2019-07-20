Attempt missed. Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 4McKenna
- 13Gogic
- 24Easton
- 2McGowan
- 10Alston
- 15HughesSubstituted forMacKinnonat 30'minutes
- 14Cunningham
- 3McMann
- 99Ogboe
- 28Smith
Substitutes
- 5Fjortoft
- 8Davies
- 9Oakley
- 18MacKinnon
- 21Want
- 22Gourlay
- 33Mimnaugh
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 2Williamson
- 16Palmer
- 8Bannigan
- 15Robson
- 14Gordon
- 9Miller
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Jones
- 18Mansell
- 20Wilson
- 23De Vita
- 32Golasso
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darian MacKinnon replaces Ronan Hughes because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical).
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical).
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Partick Thistle 1. Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McMann.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Partick Thistle 1. Ryan Williamson (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner.
Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.