Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton1Partick Thistle1

Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 4McKenna
  • 13Gogic
  • 24Easton
  • 2McGowan
  • 10Alston
  • 15HughesSubstituted forMacKinnonat 30'minutes
  • 14Cunningham
  • 3McMann
  • 99Ogboe
  • 28Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Fjortoft
  • 8Davies
  • 9Oakley
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 21Want
  • 22Gourlay
  • 33Mimnaugh

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 2Williamson
  • 16Palmer
  • 8Bannigan
  • 15Robson
  • 14Gordon
  • 9Miller
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Jones
  • 18Mansell
  • 20Wilson
  • 23De Vita
  • 32Golasso
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darian MacKinnon replaces Ronan Hughes because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical).

Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical).

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Partick Thistle 1. Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McMann.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Partick Thistle 1. Ryan Williamson (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner.

Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Alston (Hamilton Academical).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar21104134
3Montrose311135-24
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton3102310-73
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32019276
2Livingston21103215
3Falkirk31112204
4Stranraer21011103
5Berwick200208-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

