Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dundee0Peterhead0

Dundee v Peterhead

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 23Marshall
  • 26Mulligan
  • 8Byrne
  • 19Robertson
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 3McGhee
  • 12Ferrie
  • 15Curran
  • 24Anderson
  • 27Strachan
  • 29Fisher
  • 31Cunningham

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 14Fraser
  • 99Lyle
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 5Dunlop
  • 11Smith
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 27Henderson
  • 33Gibson
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Josh Meekings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Jack Hamilton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31115505
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301228-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Dumbarton320136-36
3Morton21016513
4Queen of Sth301237-42
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32103127
2Hamilton31203125
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
View full Scottish League Cup tables

