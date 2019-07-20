Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
Dundee v Peterhead
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 6Meekings
- 23Marshall
- 26Mulligan
- 8Byrne
- 19Robertson
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowan
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 3McGhee
- 12Ferrie
- 15Curran
- 24Anderson
- 27Strachan
- 29Fisher
- 31Cunningham
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 3Boyle
- 7Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 10Leitch
- 14Fraser
- 99Lyle
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 5Dunlop
- 11Smith
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 27Henderson
- 33Gibson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Josh Meekings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Jack Hamilton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.