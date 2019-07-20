Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 11Walsh
- 10Doran Cogan
- 14Vincent
- 24Trafford
- 9White
- 7Keatings
Substitutes
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- 32Nicolson
- 35Brown
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 2Miller
- 6Benedictus
- 5Mendy
- 3MacDonald
- 16McKay
- 8Hendry
- 4Davidson
- 11Anderson
- 9Allan
- 12Matthews
Substitutes
- 14Vitoria
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
- 22Bowie
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.
Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Raith Rovers 0. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Keatings following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Fernandy Mendy.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.