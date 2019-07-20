Scottish League Cup - Group D
Inverness CT1Raith Rovers0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 14Vincent
  • 24Trafford
  • 9White
  • 7Keatings

Substitutes

  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
  • 32Nicolson
  • 35Brown

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 2Miller
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Mendy
  • 3MacDonald
  • 16McKay
  • 8Hendry
  • 4Davidson
  • 11Anderson
  • 9Allan
  • 12Matthews

Substitutes

  • 14Vitoria
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait
  • 22Bowie
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.

Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Raith Rovers 0. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Keatings following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Fernandy Mendy.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3Cowdenbeath310225-33
4Stenhousemuir201112-11
5East Fife201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Montrose320134-16
3Forfar21013123
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31116515
3Hibernian20201103
4Alloa20203302
5Stirling301229-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203036
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21101014
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth311167-15
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton310239-63
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32104227
2Hamilton31204225
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21103215
2Falkirk31202115
3Ayr31118264
4Stranraer201101-11
5Berwick201107-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32109277
2St Mirren31113304
3Albion210116-53
4East Kilbride201101-11
5Edinburgh City201101-11
