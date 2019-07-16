Younousse Sankhare: Cardiff lead race to sign Senegal international
Cardiff are looking to complete a deal for Bordeaux's Senegal international Younousse Sankhare.
The 29-year-old midfielder or left back is rated around £4.5m and has been linked with Swansea, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.
Cardiff appear to be in pole position to sign Sankhare, who began his career at Paris St Germain.
Ex-Swansea boss Paulo Sousa. now at Bordeaux, has omitted Sankhare from the squad's trip to the United States.